41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi

Forty-one people from a building here tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The building in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Kapashera was sealed on April 19 after one person from the building tested positive.

"41 people from a building in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Kapashera, have tested positive for COVID-19. The building was sealed on April 19 after one person from the building tested positive," Office of District Magistrate (DM) Delhi South-West said in a statement. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain emphasised that all 11 districts in the national capital will be in the 'red zone' till May 17.

"All 11 districts in Delhi will stay in the red zone till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district. Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here," Jain told ANI. "A total of 3,738 cases have been reported in Delhi including 223 cases who tested positive yesterday. A total of 1,167 people... around 32 per cent of people have recovered," he said. (ANI)