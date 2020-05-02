Navy to honour coronvirus warriors for relentless fight

A Chetak helicopter of the Navy would shower flower petals on the district government hospital on Sunday morning to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against the infection. The Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi, in keeping with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), would represent the Indian Armed Forces to express gratitude and appreciation to the entire nation for the perseverance and committed efforts of the virus warriors.

A number of activities has been planned by SNCto express solidarity and gratitude to the coronavirus warriors, including medical professionals, health workers, policemen, government staff and mediapersons, he said. Senior officers from headquarters of Southern Naval Command would visit General Hospital, Ernakulam, and thank themedical fraternity,district collector, police officials, paramedics and healthcare workers for their efforts in maintaining Ernakulam as a 'Green Zone,' the defence spokesman said in a press release here.

"As part of the planned activities, Chetak helicopter of the Navy will shower flower petals on the district government hospital to honour the coronavirus warriors," the release said. Different aircraft of Indian Navy including Dornier, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak would carry out a flypast over the city's iconic Marine Drive followed by a steam-past by seven Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) who are involved in coastal security of Kerala and Lakshadweept, along theMarine Drive, at slow speed with banners thanking the coronavirus warriors, the release said.

Later, four Indian Naval and Coast Guard ships would anchor in the centre of the channel opposite the Marine Drive and carry out a traditional illumination andfiring of green flares accompanied by sounding of siren to underline the Navys solidarity with the coronavirus warriors. In addition, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) band would play some famous numbers on a warship berthed opposite the CSL and Venduruthy bridge, the iconic symbols of Kochi, the release added.