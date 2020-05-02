Five booked for defying prohibitory orders in JK's Kishtwar

Five people were booked in two separate cases on Saturday after they were found travelling on foot from Himachal Pradesh towards their homes in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on an information, a police party intercepted them while they were coming from Luz Pangi in Himachal Pradesh towards Padder, a police official said. He said they were apprehended and brought to Gulabgarh, where they were kept under quarantine after taking the necessary medical precautions. Two separate FIRs under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered at the Atholi police station against the lockdown violators, he said.