Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal allows liquor vends to open from Monday

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:54 IST
Himachal allows liquor vends to open from Monday

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday allowed liquor vends to operate in the state from May 4, the day the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown begins. Himachal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj told reporters that the decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting on Saturday.

Giving some relaxations, the Union government had on Friday extended the lockdown by two weeks till May 17. The second phase of the nationwide lockdown will end on Sunday. Bhardwaj said it was decided not to charge any licence fee from liquor vends for the period (March 22 to May 3) these remained closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He said it was also decided in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to change the excise policy period for the current and the next fiscal year. The excise policy for 2019-20 will continue till May 31 against the earlier March 31, he said.

The period of the excise policy for 2020-21 will start from June 1 and continue till May 31, 2021, he added. Similarly, the toll barrier policy for the 2019-20 financial year will continue till May 31, whereas for 2020-21, it will start from June 1 this year and continue till May 31 next year.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan rivals say they're close to ending leadership feud

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah are close to resolving a standoff over last years disputed presidential election that has threatened a U.S.-brokered peace process, both sides said on Saturday.The feud culminated in...

Tennis-Feels surreal to be back on court, says Germany's Brown

Germanys Dustin Brown said returning to competitive action at the Tennis Point Exhibition Series in Germany this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic was a surreal experience. Brown, who famously beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, is the...

HMSI reports zero domestic sales in April

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Saturday said it sold zero units in the domestic market last month as its production and sales network remained closed due to nationwide lockdown. The companys domestic sales last month stood at ni...

Indore artist creates stone art to salute corona warriors' efforts

As medical staff and police personnel are leaving no stones unturned in the fight against COVID-19, an Indore-based artist on Saturday paid tribute to them by making stone art. Wajid Khan collected stones in two weeks and came up with this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020