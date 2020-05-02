Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1745 hrs. . BOM9 MP-LOCKDOWN-LD LABOURERS-TRAIN Train carrying stranded labourers reaches Bhopal from Nashik Bhopal, May 2 (PTI) A special train carrying over 340 stranded labourers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached here on Saturday morning. .

BOM4 MH-VIRUS-LD GURDWARA Maha: 20 people from Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive Aurangabad, May 2 (PTI) Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday. . BOM6 MH-LOCKDOWN-LABOURERS-DEMAND Maha: 1,000 migrant labourers hit streets, demand return home Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Around 1,000 migrant labourers, mostly from northern parts of India, came on to the streets in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Saturday to demand that arrangements be made for their return to the native places, police said. .

BOM10 MH-LOCKDOWN-STUDENTS 4 buses carrying 74 students stranded at Kota arrive in Pune Pune, May 2 (PTI) Over 70 students from Maharashtra, who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, were brought to Pune in four buses early on Saturday, officials said. . BOM12 MH-LOCKDOWN-ECONOMY-SENA Parties should shun communal politics & work for economy: Sena Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Expressing deep concern over the long-term economic repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said that all political parties should stop playing communal politics in future and instead work towards bringing the economy back on track. .

BOM13 GJ-MIGRANTS-TRANSIT 'Technical issues leave migrants stuck midway betn Guj and UP' Surat, May 2 (PTI) Hundreds of migrants from Surat in Gujarat who are on their way to Uttar Pradesh were left stranded in transit despite necessary permissions, as Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing entry of their buses, Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt said on Saturday.. .