PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:49 IST
Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1745 hrs. . BOM9 MP-LOCKDOWN-LD LABOURERS-TRAIN Train carrying stranded labourers reaches Bhopal from Nashik Bhopal, May 2 (PTI) A special train carrying over 340 stranded labourers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached here on Saturday morning. .

BOM4 MH-VIRUS-LD GURDWARA Maha: 20 people from Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive Aurangabad, May 2 (PTI) Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday. . BOM6 MH-LOCKDOWN-LABOURERS-DEMAND Maha: 1,000 migrant labourers hit streets, demand return home Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Around 1,000 migrant labourers, mostly from northern parts of India, came on to the streets in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Saturday to demand that arrangements be made for their return to the native places, police said. .

BOM10 MH-LOCKDOWN-STUDENTS 4 buses carrying 74 students stranded at Kota arrive in Pune Pune, May 2 (PTI) Over 70 students from Maharashtra, who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, were brought to Pune in four buses early on Saturday, officials said. . BOM12 MH-LOCKDOWN-ECONOMY-SENA Parties should shun communal politics & work for economy: Sena Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Expressing deep concern over the long-term economic repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said that all political parties should stop playing communal politics in future and instead work towards bringing the economy back on track. .

BOM13 GJ-MIGRANTS-TRANSIT 'Technical issues leave migrants stuck midway betn Guj and UP' Surat, May 2 (PTI) Hundreds of migrants from Surat in Gujarat who are on their way to Uttar Pradesh were left stranded in transit despite necessary permissions, as Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing entry of their buses, Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt said on Saturday.. .

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

UPDATE 2-Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 bln loss as coronavirus causes pain

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, posting a record quarterly net loss of nearly 50 billion on Saturday and saying performance is suffering in several major operating businesses. Berkshire ...

China's missing 'Bat Woman' with secrets of COVID-19 origin denies defecting to West

A leading Chinese virologist from the Wuhan Institute of Virology WIV, whose mysterious disappearance sparked speculation about the deadly novel coronavirus emanating from the laboratory, has denied reports of her defection to West with the...

Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission booked for sedition

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case of sedition against Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission Zafarul Islam Khan for a controversial social media post, an officer said on Saturday. The FIR was registered against Khan on A...

ANALYSIS-Conservative groups advising White House push fast reopening, not testing

Conservative groups advising the White House have issued an array of coronavirus economic reopening plans with a common theme - Americans should go back to work immediately to halt the economic and societal damage from prolonged lockdowns. ...
