Covid-19: Central team visits Fulbari area in North Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:01 IST
The Central team that is touring north Bengal to assess the COVID-19 situation on Saturday visited Fulbari area in Jalpaiguri district on Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said. The team, led by senior official Vineet Joshi, visited the zero point in Fulbari and its nearby areas.

"We are checking whether or not precautionary measures and social distancing norms are being properly followed," a member of the central team said. The team members also visited various hospitals and quarantine centres in Jalpaiguri district.

Two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams are now visiting the state -- one for south Bengal including Kolkata and the other for north Bengal. The team stationed in Kolkata, which is led by senior bureaucrat Apurba Chandra, stayed indoors on Saturday and went through the reports provided to them by the state government, an official said.

Both the teams are likely to continue with their visit for the next few days. "We have not been told to complete our visit within a stipulated period. So, we will continue as long as we are not completely satisfied," another official of the central team said.

There has been a war of words between the West Bengal government and the Centre over the arrival of the two central teams in the state to assess the coronavirus situation. The team, stationed in north Bengal, had visited the quarantine centre in Siliguri, the designated COVID-19 hospital there and parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The team in Kolkata had gone to a quarantine centre in Rajarhat, the M R Bangur Hospital which is treating COVID-19 patients and some other places in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah district..

