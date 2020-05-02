167 Bangladeshi nationals leave for Dhaka

167 Bangladeshi nationals leave for DhakaPTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:05 IST
As many as 167 Bangladeshi nationals stranded here during the ongoing lockdown left for Dhaka by a chartered flight on Saturday, officials here said
The US Bangla flight, arranged following consultations between authorities of both India and Bangladesh, departed in the afternoon, they said adding the passengers including women and children
Recently, about 3,000 people belonging to various countries, including the US, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia had left for their respective countries in similar chartered aircraft from here.
