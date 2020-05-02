AP gearing up for return of stranded citizens

Amaravati, May 2 (PTI): As a large number of state citizens, currently stranded in various other states and also abroad, are expected to return home in the coming days, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed authorities to prepare quarantine facilities with at least one lakh beds. The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting here and discussed the measures to be taken following easing of restrictions on movement of migrant workers and other stranded people.

The meeting also discussed the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on easing of lockdown restrictions with different zonal classification. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other top officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister, a release from the CMO said, suggested that the village secretariats in each district be taken as a unit and converted into a quarantine facility with 10-15 beds. He wanted the Panchayat Raj Department and Anganwadis to oversee the quarantine facilities in villages.

The Chief Minister also directed that 500 State Road Transport Corporation buses be modified into cargo carriers to move essential commodities. Freezer facilities could be provided in the buses to the extent possible to transport dairy products, eggs, vegetables and fruits.

He asked the officials to identify COVID-19 containment zones as per the MHA guidelines and follow all protocols. Jagan said movement of people in the containment zones should be strictly restricted.

The Standard Operating Protocol should be followed at all shops, he added.