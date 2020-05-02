Two women killed in cloudburst in J&K's Kishtwar

Two women died on Saturday after they were struck by a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

Hajra Begum (32) and Gulshana Bano (18) were collecting firewood when they were hit by the cloudburst at Badwari in Chatroo area in the evening, a police official said

He said both the women died on the spot in the incident and their bodies were later handed over to their families for the last rites.