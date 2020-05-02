Himachal asks residents stuck outside state to register on online portal

In a bid to bring back its residents stuck outside the state due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday asked them to register on its online portal. The government also decided to bring back its residents stranded in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali (collectively called the tricity) from Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

Those who do not have any vehicle can register on the portal http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/, the spokesperson said, adding that the people stuck in the state can also register on it after which a comprehensive plan will be made for their movement. The spokesperson said those with vehicles desirous to enter Himachal Pradesh or wanting to go out of the state can apply for ePass on the same portal.

Any stuck Himachal Pradesh resident may also contact on helpline numbers 1800 180 8185, 1070, 0177 2659791, 0177 2622204, 0177 2629688 and 0177 2629939 from 7 am to 10 pm, 0177 2626076, 2626077 from 8 am to 10 pm. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will run its buses from Chandigarh between Sunday and Tuesday for permanent residents of the state stranded in the tricity.

Buses for residents of Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts will run on the first-come-first-serve basis from Sunday at 6 am from Himachal Bhawan in Sector 28 of Chandigarh, an official said. Buses for residents of Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts will be run from May 4 whereas those belonging to Shimla, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Solan districts can board buses on May 5.

A photocopy of Aadhaar card or any other government identity proof will be required and boarding will be allowed only after a medical examination, he said, adding all people will have to give an undertaking that they are not infected with the coronavirus. Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma has been made the state nodal officer for the task.

Managing Director, HRTC, Yunus, has been designated as the state joint nodal officer for bringing back the stranded people, he added. Sharma and Yunus can be contacted at 9418230009 and 8894035375, respectively, he added.