Two held for manhandling Punjab Police ASI

PTI | Tarntaran | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:02 IST
Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling an assistant sub-inspector of police posted on curfew duty here, officials said

The bike-borne men allegedly manhandled the ASI when police intercepted them at a check post, Superintendent of Police Jagjeet Singh Walia said

The SP said the accused were identified as Charanjit Singh, resident of China Bidhi Chand village and Arshdeep Singh, resident of Narli village. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, police said.

