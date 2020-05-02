Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aarogya Setu app is sophisticated surveillance system, raises privacy concerns: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Aarogya Setu app is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator with no institutional oversight and raises data security and privacy concerns.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:24 IST
Aarogya Setu app is sophisticated surveillance system, raises privacy concerns: Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Aarogya Setu app is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator with no institutional oversight and raises data security and privacy concerns. He said in a tweet that technology can help people stay safe but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent.

"The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," he said. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that Aarogya Setu app is the best scientific instrument to alert people if some COVID-19 infected person is nearby and there should be no concern over privacy-related issues.

He was responding to AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks in which he raised privacy-related concerns. Javadekar said the app is being preferred worldwide over other means of tracking and mapping the pandemic. It alerts people if some COVID-19 infected person is near them. This is the best scientific instrument. There is nothing of privacy-related matter and information to be collected," he told ANI.

"There is no information actually. If you have a cough, a cold or tested positive, then only you have to fill up the information. The app will continue for the next one or two years. The lockdown will be over soon but this app will be a permanent help till we win the war against this pandemic," said Javadekar. Aarogya Setu app was launched in public-private partnership and enables people to themselves assess the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection. The app makes its calculations based on a person's interaction with others, using Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Owaisi had tweeted: "The Central govt is fighting COVID-19 with taali, thaali, bijli & a very shady app. Now Delhi's Sultans have issued a farmaan that people have no choice in the matter. They MUST share their private data with govt (& whoever the govt wants?" (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Around 845 labourers, workers boarded first special train from Nashik, says UP Additional Chief Secretary

The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Maharashtras Nashik in the morning and around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train, said Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Saturday. The process of brin...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lottery and combine postponed by coronavirus outbreakThe lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postpo...

1 killed as bus ferrying Odia migrants from Gujarat meets with accident

At least one person was killed and several others were injured, one of them seriously, when a bus ferrying Odia migrant workers from Gujarat met with an accident in Odishas Ganjam district on Saturday night, police said. The accident took p...

Lockdown: Nagaland faces 'financial crunch'; seeks Centre's help

The Nagaland government is presently facing financial crunch in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and finding it difficult to pay salaries to its employees, an official said on Saturday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has recently ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020