Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Punjab to test all those returning from other states

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:29 IST
Coronavirus: Punjab to test all those returning from other states

The Punjab government on Saturday decided to test all those returning from outside, saying it can't depend on the medical examination by other states in the wake of a surge in the infection count. It also decided to ramp up coronavirus testing, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directing to increase the capacity to 6,000 tests a day by mid-May. The states' coronavirus tally rose substantially in the past a few days due to a large number of Sikh pilgrims evacuated from Maharashtra's Nanded testing positive for the virus.

So far, 292 pilgrims have been found infected with the virus, a government statement said. On Saturday, the state's coronavirus count soared to 772 with 187 new cases, of which 142 were pilgrims from the state. The government is also facing a flak from the Opposition for the “mismanagement” of the evacuation process, under which over 3,500 Sikh pilgrims have returned to Punjab. Pointing out the infection cases among the pilgrims, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a video conference with state ministers said it was clear that Punjab can’t rely on the tests conducted on its people by other states. He said the state will have to conduct its own tests rather than going by the tests done by other states. He directed the Health Department to increase the testing capacity to 6,000 a day by May 15, instead of the earlier target of 5,800 a day by May-end.

In response to a suggestion by some ministers, the CM agreed to examine their proposal for home quarantine of the returnees in coordination with village sarpanches and panchayats. Referring to the fact that several staffers at the Nanded gurdwara have also tested positive for the infection, the CM said with this the Shiromani Akali Dal’s claim that there was no infection case there has been trashed.

He once again asked the Opposition not to indulge in “petty politicking” over the issue. This was a crucial time in the state's fight against COVID-19, the CM said. Directing the Health Department to come out with a plan to advance its schedule for increasing the testing capacity, the CM stressed the need to be prepared for the worst.

Singh said he had already asked the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre to scale up the testing capacity to 20,000 a day to cope with the influx of migrants and others expected to return to the state over the next few weeks in the wake of the new directives of the Government of India. The rapid testing also needs to be scaled up exponentially, to at least two lakh, once it resumes, the chief secretary said.

The CM said he has also asked the Baba Farid University vice chancellor to explore the feasibility of setting up a testing facility in Jalandhar, for which the government was ready to sanction an immediate grant of Rs 1 crore. The CM told the cabinet that he had deputed officers to coordinate with each state for facilitating the return of Punjabis.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu assured the CM that all pending testing reports will be cleared in a day or two to ensure that there is no delay in identifying and addressing positive cases. He said arrangements for increasing testing by roping in a private lab have also been finalised and 2,000 samples from across the state were sent to them on Saturday.

A proposal has been sent to the Centre to set up four new labs in Barnala, Rupnagar, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur.PTI CHS VSD RDK.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Around 845 labourers, workers boarded first special train from Nashik, says UP Additional Chief Secretary

The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Maharashtras Nashik in the morning and around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train, said Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Saturday. The process of brin...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lottery and combine postponed by coronavirus outbreakThe lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postpo...

1 killed as bus ferrying Odia migrants from Gujarat meets with accident

At least one person was killed and several others were injured, one of them seriously, when a bus ferrying Odia migrant workers from Gujarat met with an accident in Odishas Ganjam district on Saturday night, police said. The accident took p...

Lockdown: Nagaland faces 'financial crunch'; seeks Centre's help

The Nagaland government is presently facing financial crunch in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and finding it difficult to pay salaries to its employees, an official said on Saturday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has recently ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020