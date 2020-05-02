Their buses stopped at Guj border, UP-bound men pelt stones

Migrant workers from Surat being ferried to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday pelted Gujarat police with stones after their buses were stopped at a check post in Vadodara and not allowed to proceed further due to administrative issues, officials said. The buses were stopped at Halol check post near Waghodia in Vadodara as they did not have permits to proceed, after which agitated labourers clashed with police and indulged in stone pelting, an official said.

"The buses were stopped due to lack of valid passes for onward journey to Uttar Pradesh. Some workers protested and threw stones, and we had to resort to mild baton charge to control the situation," said a Waghodia police station official. Unidentified persons have been charged under IPC sections pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, as well as provisions of Disaster Management Act but no arrests have been made, he added.

Officials said several migrant labourers who were on their way from Surat to Uttar Pradesh have been stopped en route in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as the UP administration is yet to give them permission to enter..