MP govt issues helpline for its people stranded nationwide

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:20 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday issued a helpline number for labourers from the state stranded nationwide due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown to register so that they can be brought back. Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshari said the helpline number on which such labourers can register is 0755- 2411180.

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to urge people to share information about migrant labourers from the state stranded in other parts of the country. The MP government has said it has so far brought back 50,000 such migrants.

Keshari informed that about 6,000 persons were brought back from Gujarat on Saturday, while 2000-3000 migrants are reaching the state on foot. Plans are underway to get back migrant labourers from the state currently stranded in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra by trains, he added.

