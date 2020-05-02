Police conduct flag march in Ghaziabad

To enforce the coronavirus lockdown, police conducted a flag march in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said orders were issued to all circle officers and SHOs to hold a flag march in sensitive areas to restrict the unwanted movement of people and initiate strict action against those violating the lockdown. To assess the situation, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and SSP Naithani visited several places. People at the PDS centres were advised to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Both officers enquired about the difficulties faced by people due to the lockdown.