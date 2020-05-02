Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:47 IST
Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs in Chennai

Defying curbs and norms like physical distancing, migrant workers on Saturday staged a flash protest at different locations here, demanding that authorities send them to their home states like Jharkhand immediately, an official said. The workers, mostly involved in construction activities and housed at various facilities here, suddenly converged at locations, including Velachery, Pozhichallur and Guindy Industrial Estate, demanding that they be sent home, he said.

Groups of people from states including Odisha and West Bengal, meanwhile, thronged the Collectorate at Vellore District, urging authorities to facilitate their return to their home towns. Approximately 3,000 people are stranded at Vellore, including Bangladeshis, most of whom had come to the city to avail treatment at the Christian Medical College Hospital.

Asked about people wishing to return to their home towns, another official merely said that TNePASS (tnepass.tnega.org) system is in place for processing requests. However, he did not elaborate.

The website read: "Individuals can apply for marriage, medical emergency or close relative's death only." A large gathering of workers from various states, including Odisha and Jharkhand -engaged in various construction activities in southern suburbs- staged a demonstration at Pozhichallur. Clad in lungies and towels and sans face masks, they raised slogans, demanding that the authorities send them home.

Police and revenue officials assured them that their demand would be considered expeditiously. Another protest was held at the Five Furlong Road junction in Velachery.

The protests led to anxiety for a while, the official said, adding that authorities pacified the workers and sent them back to their respective locations of stay. One more group of labourers gathered in front of a construction site at Guindy.

They had worked at that site ahead of the clampdown due to COVID-19. Munna, a worker from Bihar told PTI: "We are prepared to walk all the way home if it is not possible for the government to arrange transport to our hometown.

Deb, another worker from West Bengal, said he and his colleagues have been confined to an under-construction building in Velacherry for a little over a month and was struggling without wages. I cant sit idle here, without work or wages. I would rather go home to be with my family, he said.

On the claims on another protest at Maduravoyal here, a police official said "no protest happened there today." Government authorities indicated that the return of guest workers was being planned and their journey to their home states through trains will be scheduled soon. However, the authorities remained tight lipped about the timing, hinting at the possibility of huge crowds of workers turning up simultaneously.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding. The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as...

Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding. The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as...

Set up facilities for COVID-19 testing: Assam minister to pvt hospitals

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday urged private hospitals to set up facilities for COVID-19 testing to meet the rising need due to the arrival of stranded people from outside the state. The need for testing will increase ma...

Winstrike, Team Spirit stay hot at Road to Rio - CIS

Winstrike Team and Team Spirit remained unbeaten on Saturday in Group A play of the ESL One Road To Rio -- Commonwealth of Independent States region. Winstrike Team 2-0 recorded victories in the first and third maps to post a 2-1 victory ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020