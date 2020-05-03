Left Menu
Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that those who want to travel from other states to Karnataka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:23 IST
Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that those who want to travel from other states to Karnataka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website. "Those who want to travel from other states to Karnataka and from Karnataka to other states must register on 'Sevasindhu' website, then all intimation will be shared from the government side," Kumar said.

Karnataka Health Department on Saturday said that three deaths and 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours in the state. According to the Health Department, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is now 601. 271 patients have either been cured or discharged. The virus has killed 25 people so far in the state. (ANI)

