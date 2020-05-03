Delhi writes to Excise Dept seeking lists of retail vend of Indian, country liquor in public sector

The Delhi government has written to the Excise Department to provide lists of L-6 (Retail vend of Indian Liquor in Public Sector) and L-8 (Retail vend of Country Liquor in Public Sector) shops immediately, which conform to the criteria prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"I am directed to request you to provide lists of L-6 and L-8 shops immediately, which conform to the criteria prescribed by Ministry of Home Affairs," Assistant Excise Commissioner Ashok Daryani said in a letter to the government corporations that are allowed to sell liquor across the city.

The five departments from which the list of shops have been sought are: Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd. (DCCWS). (ANI)