Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special Trains are being run for stranded people due to lockdown on request of state govts only, clarifies Ministry of Railways

Ministry of Railways on Saturday 'clarified' that few special trains which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 06:28 IST
Special Trains are being run for stranded people due to lockdown on request of state govts only, clarifies Ministry of Railways
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Railways on Saturday 'clarified' that few special trains which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only. "All other passenger train services remain suspended," Ministry of Railways said in a release.

The Ministry further stressed that Railways is only accepting passengers brought and facilitated by state governments. "No other group of traveller or individual are allowed to come to station. No tickets are being sold at any station. Railways are not running any train other than being requisitioned by State Governments," it said while adding that all other passenger and suburban trains remain suspended and therefore, no one should come to Railway Station.

"All are advised accordingly. No one should spread any false news about it," the release stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Undefeated Nadal is good, but is he a Charlatan?

Is Nadal good enough to beat a Charlatan That was the question fans were asking after the two horses were separated into different races at the Arkansas Derby on Saturday.With the Kentucky Derby, usually run on the first Saturday of May, po...

Dalton: Options limited after late release by Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said the delayed timing of his release did him no favors in his bid to join another team. This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available, Dalton, 32, told the Bengals...

Congress refuses rapid coronavirus testing offer from Trump administration

Washington D.C. US, May 3 SputnikANI US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have rejected an offer of the Trump administration to carry out rapid COVID-19 testing in Congress. No reason to turn it down, exc...

Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S airlines - Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines in April, Chairman Warren Buffett said Saturday at the companys annual meeting, saying the world has changed for the aviation industry. The conglomerate had hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020