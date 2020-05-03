Migrants stage 'Dharna' in Warangal, seek Govt's assistance to return home
A large number of migrant workers staged a "Dharna" at the Warangal railway station on Saturday, demanding to be sent back to their respective states.ANI | Warangal (Telangana) | Updated: 03-05-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 06:43 IST
A large number of migrant workers staged a "Dharna" at the Warangal railway station on Saturday, demanding to be sent back to their respective states. Speaking to ANI, Rajpal, a migrant worker said, "I am from Uttar Pradesh. There are 500 migrants who are daily wage labourers who sell ice cream and pani puri, we are not getting any work nor food to eat or any government facilities. We request UP CM Yogi Ji to help us get back to our State. We are stuck in the Warangal District."
Another migrant from Bihar, Pintu said that he has been working in Warangal district, in a mill since three to four months. "I am starving, I do not even have money to buy food. I request the Government here to help us and send us back to Bihar. If we continue to stay here we may die due to hunger," he added.
Subash Mahadev, migrant from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli said, "If they want to send us back then they should do it right away." Another migrant, Pavan from Rajasthan expressed his ordeal saying that all shops are closed here and he wants to return to his home state immediately.
"They should make arrangements for us. I am very stressed, I have two children. How will I manage?" he added. (ANI)
