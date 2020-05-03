Special train carrying 800 migrant workers arrives at Lucknow

A 'Shramik special train' carrying more than 800 migrant workers arrived at Charbagh railway station in the city from Nashik, Maharashtra on Sunday morning. The Indian Railways on May 2 said that a policy decision has been taken to run 'Shramik special trains' amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. The Zonal Railways will run these trains as per the demand of state administrations.

The move comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement that due to the extended lockdown it has decided to cancel all passenger train services till May 17. (ANI)