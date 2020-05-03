Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 12:07 IST
Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as "deeply disturbing and painful" the killing of five security personnel including two senior Army officers, a colonel and a major, in an anti-terror operation in the Handwara area of north Kashmir. Singh said the security personnel showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and that their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," the defence minister tweeted. The operation at a village in Handwara began on Saturday and continued till late last night.

"I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs," Singh said. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who laid down his life in the encounter, was a decorated army officer.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Defence forces honour COVID-19 warriors in Karnataka

Armed forces on Sunday acknowledged the efforts of corona warriors in Karnataka in the fight against the pandemic with Indian Air Force helicopters showering flower petals on hospitals and the IAF band made a presentation. An Indian Air For...

UNICEF urges Middle East vaccination campaigns

The UN childrens agency on Sunday urged six Middle East countries to greenlight special polio and measles vaccination campaigns put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. UNICEF says the polio campaigns are on hold in Syria, Sudan, Ye...

UP: IAF salutes 'corona warriors' in Lucknow

An IAF helicopter on Sunday showered rose petals on doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff of King Georges Medical University KGMU and the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences SGPGI here as a mark of respect towa...

3 more Indians in UAE lose jobs for 'Islamobhobic' social media posts

Three more Indians based in the UAE have either been fired or suspended from their jobs for Islamophobic posts on social media, days after the Indian ambassador to the Gulf nation warned the expatriates against posting such provocative upda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020