Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as "deeply disturbing and painful" the killing of five security personnel including two senior Army officers, a colonel and a major, in an anti-terror operation in the Handwara area of north Kashmir. Singh said the security personnel showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and that their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs," Singh said. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who laid down his life in the encounter, was a decorated army officer.