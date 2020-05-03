Armed forces salute 'corona warriors' by showering flower petals from choppers on Delhi hospitals

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:01 IST
Healthcare workers on Sunday had an "inspiring" start to the day as helicopters hovered over hospitals in the city and showered flower petals to thank the "corona warriors". While the workers were "elated" and "overwhelmed" by the gesture, they also said it will send out a message to those who have stigmatised and humiliated them.

A fleet of military jets carried out a spectacular fly-past over the national capital as part of a nationwide exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other frontline workers engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The military jets, including Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, flew over Rajpath, Delhi's centrepiece boulevard, and then orbited over the city for around 30 minutes from 11 am.

More than 200 healthcare workers in the national capital have been affected by the coronavirus. Dr Meenakshi Bhardwaj, MS of RML Hospital, said the healthcare workers felt "elated", "overwhelmed" and "honoured" by the gesture.

"It is a thoughtful gesture to thank the healthcare workers, who are risking their lives and leaving behind their families to serve people. People have been aggressive towards doctors in some instances and this is a message for them. It is a morale booster," she added. "The forces have done what people have not done -- giving due recognition and according respect to doctors, who are putting their lives on the line like the Army does for the nation. The gesture is really heartwarming," said Dr Neeraj Gupta, professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital.

He said even the prime minister had appealed to people not to mistreat doctors and healthcare workers and on the day of the "Janata Curfew", urged them to clap in the honour of the corona warriors. "Despite all these pleas, the frontline workers have faced the wrath of those very people for whom they are working," he said.

Dr Nitesh Gupta, nodal officer of COVID-19 and assistant professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital, compared the healthcare workers to Army personnel. "Like the Army stays at the forefront, even the healthcare personnel are at the forefront now battling the deadly novel coronavirus and we appreciate the mutual admiration for each other," he said.

Nursing officer Manju Dahiya, who is deployed at the COVID-19 ward at the Safdarjung Hospital, said, "It was such a nice gesture on the part of the Indian Army. We feel proud, motivated and inspired. It is so good to know that the country is with you and recognising your contribution." Arockia Mary A, a nursing officer in the AIIMS COVID-19 screening area, echoed the views of her colleagues and said now it is time for the citizens of the country, for whom they are constantly working, leaving their families at home. "Because attacks on heathcare personnel hurt their morale. We are always ready to help people, they should support us too," she said.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, healthcare workers stepped out when the flower petals were showered and clapped in response to the gesture. Dr JC Passey, Medical Director of the hospital, said, "It is a very good gesture to thank the healthcare workers. It acts as a motivation for them to fight this battle and even motivates those, who are a little reluctant or hesitant to deal with infected patients. The gesture will also act as a strong deterrent to those who have humiliated healthcare workers, who have been at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus." PTI PLB/SLB RC

