J&K: 7 children injured as unexploded substance goes off in Handwara

J&K: 7 children injured as unexploded substance goes off in HandwaraPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:24 IST
Seven children were injured when an unexploded substance went off in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said
"Around 2 pm an unexploded substance (probably a shell) went off at Ahgam Zachaldara in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district when some children were playing there," a police officer said
The injured children were shifted to Zachaldara hospital for treatment, the officer said.
