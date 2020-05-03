PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Gehlot

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to GehlotPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on his birthday
"Greetings to Rajasthan CM Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted
The prime minister also wished his Cabinet colleague Arjun Munda, whose birthday too fell on Sunday.
