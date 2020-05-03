Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF choppers shower petals on COVID-19 hospital in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:12 IST
IAF choppers shower petals on COVID-19 hospital in Arunachal

Defying haze over the mountains of the Arunachal Pradesh capital, two advance light helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) showered petals on the lone COVID-19 hospital in the state on Sunday to express gratitude to the medical personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19. Around 30 kg of petals were showered on the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), a view which thousands of people witnessed from the rooftop of their houses.

The choppers showered the petals on the hospital between 12.03 pm and 12.15 pm. The IAF choppers flew from the Tezpur Air Base under the Eastern Air Command and returned to the base after conducting the flypast, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said.

"The exercise was conducted to express gratitude to corona warriors, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. It also aimed at sending a message that the nation is united in the fight against COVID-19," he said. Commending the gesture, Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra hoped that the goodwill message will reach every frontline worker, police personnel, official, gaon burha (village headman) and NGO.

"This was a true recognition of the committed services rendered by us at the cost of our lives. We have taken oaths to save people's lives. This salutation will energise us to work with more dedication," TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said. PTI UPL ACD ACD

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian tycoon Makhlouf says security forces are arresting his employees

Sanctions-hit Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf on Sunday said that security forces were arresting employees at his diversified companies in what he said was mounting pressure on him days after Syrian authorities asked him to pay hefty taxes.Makh...

CRPF headquarters closed till Tuesday after staff tests positive for COVID-19

After a staff of the Special Director General SDG tested COVID-19 positive, the CRPF DG has ordered the closure of the headquarters till Tuesday morning. CRPF is already fighting with COVID-19 as one of its battalions has 122 confirmed coro...

Ivory Coast PM flies to France for medical checks

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the ruling partys candidate in Octobers presidential election, has flown to France for medical checks, the presidency said on Sunday.The brief statement said Gon Coulibaly left on Saturday bu...

Soccer-Germany's interior minister backs Bundesliga restart

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday backed a possible restart for the Bundesliga season this month without spectators as the government prepares for a key meeting next week. Although Bundesliga clubs have returned to training ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020