IAF choppers shower petals on COVID-19 hospital in Arunachal

Defying haze over the mountains of the Arunachal Pradesh capital, two advance light helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) showered petals on the lone COVID-19 hospital in the state on Sunday to express gratitude to the medical personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19. Around 30 kg of petals were showered on the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), a view which thousands of people witnessed from the rooftop of their houses.

The choppers showered the petals on the hospital between 12.03 pm and 12.15 pm. The IAF choppers flew from the Tezpur Air Base under the Eastern Air Command and returned to the base after conducting the flypast, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said.

"The exercise was conducted to express gratitude to corona warriors, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. It also aimed at sending a message that the nation is united in the fight against COVID-19," he said. Commending the gesture, Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra hoped that the goodwill message will reach every frontline worker, police personnel, official, gaon burha (village headman) and NGO.

"This was a true recognition of the committed services rendered by us at the cost of our lives. We have taken oaths to save people's lives. This salutation will energise us to work with more dedication," TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said. PTI UPL ACD ACD