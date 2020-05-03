372 stranded Kashmiris leave Amritsar in 7 buses
Three hundred and seventy-two people from Kashmir who were stranded in Amritsar due to the nationwide lockdown left for their native place on Sunday.ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:34 IST
Three hundred and seventy-two people from Kashmir who were stranded in Amritsar due to the nationwide lockdown left for their native place on Sunday.
The District Administration had arranged seven buses for them. "They were screened before allowing them to board the buses," Neeraj Kumar, SHO, Ram Bagh, told ANI.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed permission for the movement of stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. (ANI)
