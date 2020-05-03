Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Left Menu
Mumbai, May 3 (PTI)

Updated: 03-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:08 IST
Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM2 MH-VIRUS-NANDED Two Punjab returnees among three new COVID-19 cases in Nanded Aurangabad: Three more persons, including two drivers who returned from Punjab, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday, an official said. .

BOM8 MH-IFSC-PAWAR Centre's decision to set up IFSC HQ in Guj 'egregious': Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said the Centre's decision to set up headquarters of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar instead of Mumbai is egregious, erroneous and unwarranted", and urged the Union government to reconsider it. . BOM10 MH-LOCKDOWN-SHOPS Maha: Shops selling non-essentials allowed to open from Monday Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to open from Monday in the COVID-19 non-containment zones across the state. .

BOM6 MH-VIRUS-THANKSGIVING COVID-19: Defence aircraft shower petals on Mumbai hospitals Mumbai: The Indian armed forces on Sunday thanked those engaged in the fight against COVID-19 by showering flower petals from their aircraft on various hospitals in Mumbai and carrying out a fly-past over the Maharashtra Governor's house here. . BOM5 GJ-VIRUS-THANKSGIVING IAF showers petals, conducts fly-past over Guj Assembly Ahmedabad: Aircraft of the Indian Air Force showered petals on hospitals in Ahmedabad and conducted a fly-past over the city and the Gujarat Assembly complex in Gandhinagar on Sunday to thank healthcare workers and others involved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. .

BOM4 CG-VIRUS-THANKSGIVING C'garh: IAF lauds COVID-19 frontline workers, shower petals Raipur: In a novel gesture to thank frontline coronavirus 'warriors', an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. . BOM3 MP-VIRUS-THANKSGIVING IAF chopper showers flowers on 'corona warriors' in Bhopal Bhopal: An Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals at two hospitals in Bhopal on Sunday as a mark of gratitude towards health workers who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. .

BES3 MH-LOCKDOWN-CONTEST Business plan contest to encourage entrepreneurs amid lockdown Mumbai: In an effort to promote aspiring entrepreneurs amid the lockdown-induced situation, a group of technocrats has organised a business plan contest to encourage future industrial leaders, an official associated with the event said. . BES6 MH-VIRUS-PLASMA Virus: Pune hospital gets ICMR nod for blood plasma therapy Pune: The state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city has received the Indian Council of Medical Research's nod to apply plasma therapy on critical COVID-19 patients here, a senior health official said on Sunday..

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

