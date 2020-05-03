Sonipat: Total coronavirus cases jump to 47; curfew won't be imposed

At least 20 new coronavirus cases have been found in Haryana's Sonipat district in the last 24 hours, District Commissioner Anshaj Singh said in a press note on Sunday. He confirmed that the total number of cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the district has jumped to 47.

Addressing the rumors about a curfew in the district, Singh said that the authorities could increase the number of containment zones but a curfew will not be imposed in the district.

He also appealed to the general public to not heed to rumors and verify facts before sharing any information regarding the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, rumors about the possibility of a curfew being imposed in Sonipat had been making rounds after a sudden jump in the number of cases in the district.

Total confirmed cases in India have jumped to 39,980, as per the latest update by the Union health ministry. Over 1,300 people have died due to the virus across the country.