Four arrested for ferrying migrant labourers to UP, Bihar in trucks No headline

Four people were arrested for allegedly ferrying migrant labourers to their home in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in trucks during the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Sunday. Avinish Tiwari, 24, a resident of Govindpuri here, and Manoj Kumar Yadav, 28, from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, were trying to take 25 labourers in their trucks, they said.

During patrolling at A-55 Okhla Phase-II on late Saturday night, police found two trucks bearing registration of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh parked in the area and around 20-25 people were standing near the vehicles without following social distancing norms, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said. When interrogated, the truck drivers revealed that they were in contact with two peddlers from Manger district in Bihar who had promised the labourers to taken them to their native districts.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, against the truck drivers and the peddlers and all of them were arrested, police said. Both the trucks have been seized, they added..