Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: MP govt not conducting enough tests, says Nath

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:28 IST
Coronavirus: MP govt not conducting enough tests, says Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state was testing less number of people for novel coronavirus so as to deliberately keep the COVID-19 numbers low. He said people were being tested in some major cities, but the vast rural population in the state was being left out.

Speaking to reporters through video conference, Nath said, "The fight against the COVID-19 outbreak is not sufficient (in MP). In which town or village is testing taking place? Fewer tests are being carried out so that the pandemic numbers can be kept low," he claimed. "People are being tested only in big cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and some district headquarters. Is there a planned way to conduct tests to detect the virus," Nath, who lost his chief ministership on March 20 following a party rebellion, said.

Nath said if he was in power now, then testing kits would been given to every district in the state to test people for the virus. He also expressed apprehension on migrants returning to their villages.

"Labourers having exposure to the virus are returning to their villages. What will happen now," he asked..

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Anger in S Africa as government reneges on sale of cigarettes during lockdown

Smokers in South Africa are livid after the government reneged on an earlier announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the sale of the cigarettes will be allowed from May 1 as the country moved down to level four of a new five-level st...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 3, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 3, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis 1. UP-LOCKDOWN-TRAIN-CREW -- DEL32 Lucknow For loco driver Haridas and guar...

Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'

Venezuelas government said it foiled a marine incursion on Sunday by terrorist mercenaries who attempted to enter the country on speedboats from neighboring Colombia, adding security forces killed eight of the assailants.President Nicolas M...

Priyanka pays emotional tribute to 5 security forces personnel killed in J-K encounter

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to five security forces personnel, including a colonel, killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Handwara town. Five jawans of the Army along with seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020