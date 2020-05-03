Left Menu
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:42 IST
J-K records 35 new COVID-19 cases, infection tally crosses 700-mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 700-mark as 35 new cases were detected on Sunday, even as 2,500 tests were conducted in a single day in the Union Territory, officials said. “Thirty-five new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total positive cases to 701," they said. The officials said while 34 cases were from the Kashmir Valley, one was reported from Jammu region. Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union Territory, 640 are from Kashmir and 61 from Jammu. While 287 patients have recovered, eight persons, including three women, have died. There are 406 active cases, they said. Over 74,000 people have been put under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir broke the 2,000 tests-a-day barrier. “Finally J&K breaks the 2000 tests a day barrier. Over 2500 tests conducted in a day,” government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet. It included 846 tests conducted at the Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital, the dedicated COVID-19 medical facility, here. “Record breaking 846 tests performed in 24 hours by microbiology department in CD hospital,” Naveed Nazir, Head of Department, Chest Medicine at the hospital posted on Twitter. PTI SSB SRY

