Haryana committed to send migrants in buses, trains safely: Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:45 IST
The Haryana government has decided to send migrant labourers from states bordering it in buses and those from other states in trains, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. During a video conference with labour unions affiliated to various political parties, Khattar said his government is committed to ensure all migrant labourers stranded in the state due to lockdown reach their homes at the earliest and safely, according to an official statement.

It was decided during the meeting that the migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be sent home in buses and those from Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh by Shramik Special trains. The return of migrant labourers of the remaining states, being relatively fewer in numbers, will be ensured through special trains from New Delhi, the statement quoted Khattar as saying.

On Saturday, Khattar appealed to migrant workers to not leave Haryana and start working in industrial units allowed to resume operation. He, however, said if anyone still wanted to leave, the state government will make arrangements for their return. At Sunday's conference, there was a consensus that industrial labourers would be encouraged to assist in early reopening of the units, the statement added.

The Haryana government has launched a web page where migrant workers who want to return to their home states can register themselves. The move is aimed at facilitating their inter-state movement. Khattar also said the migrants must observe social distancing, try to engage in useful work and learn new skills until arrangements are made for their return home.

The government is committed to ensure that no person goes hungry, he said. It was also decided in the meeting that district-level committees including representatives of labour unions will be set up to review the progress of disbursement of salaries for March and April.

Khattar assured the labour unions that there was no plan to cut down the 17 per cent Dearness Allowance being paid to government employees. According to state government guidelines issued on Sunday, deputy commissioners will be the in-charge of all movement of stranded persons. The deputy commissioners will decide the entry and exit points as well as the modalities for medical examination of these persons.

All persons exiting and entering an area will be provided food and water and arrangements will be made for parking for vehicles and toilets. The deputy commissioners will ensure that permits issued for buses/vehicles clearly mentions the destination state and district, date of journey and the route. However, movement from containment zones will not be permitted, till the restrictions are lifted.

The Chief Medical Officer will ensure the medical examination and screening of every incoming and out-going person..

