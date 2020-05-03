Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 trains carrying migrants to Odisha, UP leave Guj in 2 days

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:57 IST
8 trains carrying migrants to Odisha, UP leave Guj in 2 days

Eight special trains carrying stranded people, including migrant labourers, tourists and pilgrims, left Gujarat for different destinations in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh in two days, a senior official said on Sunday. While four trains left on Saturday, as many others started their journey on Sunday, he said.

Apart from them, two more trains are scheduled to leave late night on Sunday, the official said. "Four trains- two each from Ahmedabad and Surat- left on Saturday for places in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Four other trains carried passengers from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Palanpur on Sunday for those two states. Two more special trains will leave late tonight," Additional Chief Secretary Vipul Mittra, said.

These ten trains will carry around 9,500 passengers to their destinations in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, from where the state governments will make further arrangement for them, he said. The Gujarat government has appointed Mittra as the nodal officer to co-ordinate with the Railways and respective state governments for the movement of stranded migrant workers and other passengers in special trains.

"Since yesterday, we have been constantly coordinating with the railways and the state governments to streamline the movement of labourers to their home states. Trains are being run at half their capacity to maintain social distance norms," he said. According to him, in order to avoid unnecessary crowding at the stations, the district collectors have been asked to inform the labourers in advance that they should not ask other unregistered persons to accompany them.

All the passengers were screened before the journey to ensure that only asymptomatic persons board the trains, he said. "District collectors are working out lists of people to be shifted over the next seven days. The host states are being given the entire list and phone numbers of the travelling passengers well in advance to enable them to arrange for further logistics on arrival," he said.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

J.K. Rowling donates to coronavirus victims of domestic violence, homeless

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, May 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has donated 1 million pounds 1.25 million to help victims of domestic abuse and homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic after recovering ...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,397 -ministry

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 61 in the last 24 hours to 3,397, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.The overall number of cases rose by 1,670 to 126,045, the data showed, the highest total outside...

Colonel, Major among 5 personnel killed in encounter in Kashmir; 2 terrorists gunned down

A colonel, a major and three other security forces personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir, in the biggest loss to the Army which lost officers of such seniority in an anti-terror operation after a gap of five...

20 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, total tally rises to 42

Twenty people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ladakh over the past two days, taking the total tally of cases reported in the Union Territory to 42, officials said on Sunday. Among the new cases, 18 have been reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020