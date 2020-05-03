UP govt announces Rs 50 lakh for Col Ashutosh Sharma's kin

UP govt announces Rs 50 lakh for Col Ashutosh Sharma's kinPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, and announced Rs 50 lakh and a job for his kin
Colonel Sharma was from Bulandshahar in UP. The state government will also build a 'Gaurav Dwar' in his memory in village Parwana, an official statement said
The officer was among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area.
