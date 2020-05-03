About 100 people given passes to travel to Rajasthan and Guj

About 100 people, mostly migrant workers, from suburban Dahisar and south Mumbai, were on Sunday permitted to travel to their native states Rajasthan and Gujarat in five buses, a police officer said. More than 70 people from Dahisar will travel in four buses hired by them to the two states for which passes have been issued to them, he said.

"The permission was given after following the set procedure in such cases. The buses and passengers were sanitised," said Dahisar police station senior inspector Mohammed Mujawar. He said three buses will travel to Rajasthan and another to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai also permitted 25 migrant workers to travel to Rajasthan in a bus..