COVID-19 cases in Pune cross 2,000-mark; death toll 111

Pune district in Maharashtra has reported 138 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall COVID-19count to 2,050, a Health official said on Sunday. The death toll has mounted to 111 with seven more people succumbing to theviral infection on Saturday, he said.

"Of the 138 new cases, 109 are from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporationwhich now has 1,813 patients. Of the rest 29 cases, six are from Pimpri Chinchwad while 23 are from rural and Cantonment areas," he said. The total number of cases in Pimpri Chinchwad now stands at 121 and in rural and cantonment areas at 116, he added.

Pune has been classified as one of the 14 Red zones in Maharashtra..