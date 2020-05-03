Khattar speaks to Major Sood's father, conveys condolences

Khattar speaks to Major Sood's father, conveys condolencesPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:25 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday talked to the father of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Major Sood's father Brigadier (retd) Chandrakant Sood is a resident of Panchkula, Haryana.
The 30-year-old officer was among five security personnel killed in the encounter with terrorists at a village in Rajwar forests of north Kashmir. "We are proud of our soldiers who safeguard the borders of our nation even under extremely adverse circumstances," Khattar said in a statement. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta went to the residence of Major Sood to extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.
