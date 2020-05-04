Left Menu
Father-son duo prepare wine at home in TN, arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:56 IST
Three men including a father-son duo were arrested here when they were allegedly found preparing grape wine and another gruel-based intoxicant at their home here, police said on Monday. Following a tip-off and surveillance, when a team of police personnel checked a house at Kodungaiyur in north Chennai, it was found that wine was being prepared there by a 56-year old man, his 26-year old son and another youth.

Following searches, about 30 litres of grape based wine and five litres of another intoxicant -popularly known as 'sunda kanji' in Chennai, which is a gruel made from ingredients like rice and left to naturally ferment were seized from the premises. After an enquiry, all the three men were arrested, police said.

Since March 24 evening, state-run TASMAC liquor outlets are shut in Tamil Nadu.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI PTI.

