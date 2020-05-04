Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed after staff member contracts COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:33 IST
Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed after staff member contracts COVID-19

Two floors of the Border Security Force headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member was tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday. The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi road that also houses the CRPF headquarters, which was placed under similar sealing on Sunday after two staffers tested positive.

"A head constable of the BSF working in the force headquarters has been found COVID-19 positive late night on May 3. He last attended office on May 1," a BSF spokesperson said. "He was working in an office on the 2nd floor. Offices on first and second floors of the headquarters have been closed as a precaution," he said.

All those who came in his contact have been identified and quarantined. They will also be tested for coronavirus, he added. The BSF head office houses the office of its Director General (DG) and other senior commanders apart from its operational and administrative wings.

Prior to the detection of the case, the spokesperson said the headquarters was closed early by 4.00 pm on Friday as a special precautionary measure.  Officials said this was done as the head constable had then exhibited some illness symptoms and he was immediately sent for medical care. All attending staff vacated offices and the entire office complex was thoroughly sanitised with prescribed disinfectants, the spokesperson said.

The head office was closed on Saturday and Sunday and "no staff other than the security personnel and the control room members in limited numbers worked in the headquarters", he said. "The disinfection of complete Block 10 of the CGO complex (where BSF force headquarters is located) will be done again in the afternoon today in light of the latest COVID-19 positive case.

"Identification of secondary and tertiary contacts as per the protocol is being carried out and all protocols are being followed," the spokesperson said.  A total of 54 troops of the border guarding force have been detected with the disease till now, the maximum 31 from a unit that performed law and order duties in Jama Majid and Chandni Mahal areas of Delhi. The 2.5-lakh-personnel-strong BSF is primarily tasked with guarding the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the country's internal security domain..

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Global pledging 'marathon' aims to raise billions for COVID-19 vaccine

World leaders will hold an international pledging marathon on Monday to raise at least 7.5 billion euros 8.2 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the novel coronavirus after rich countries promised a unified respo...

Indian U16 team following FIFA 11+ regime amid coronavirus lockdown

Indian U16 National Team coach Bibiano Fernandes said he has shared the FIFA 11 regime with the player amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in order to immune them from frequent injuries. Fernandes has been conducting three weekly webinars...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S./China tensions threaten rebound

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets.European shares opened down 2.5 w...

FOREX-Dollar surges on worries that US-China trade war will resume

The U.S. dollar surged against most major currencies on Monday amid fears that last years U.S.-China dispute will be re-ignited, this time over the novel coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pinne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020