Maharashtra govt erred in not testing pilgrims stranded at Nanded: Punjab Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that the Maharashtra government had erred in not conducting screening and tests of pilgrims from the northern state who were stranded at Hazur Sahib in Nanded. "They committed the mistake of not screening the pilgrims there, which has increased our problems. As Maharashtra is a hub of COVID-19, therefore, it is problematic," Sidhu told reporters here.

He, however, added that the situation will soon be brought under control. "If they had not conducted tests, then at least they should have informed us about it. We would have acted accordingly," he added.

A day earlier, 63 people who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, to Nawanshahr tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials. "63 out of 130 people, who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19," said Vinay Bulani, Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, as many as 42 Hazur Sahib returnees to Sri Muktsar Sahib have also tested positive for COVID-19. The first 'Jatha' of Sikh pilgrims that had gone to Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, had returned to Punjab on April 26.

These pilgrims had gone to Hazur Sahib in March and were stuck there due to the COVID-19 lockdown. As of May 4, Punjab has 1102 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 117 patients who have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 21 deaths have been reported in the state, so far. (ANI)