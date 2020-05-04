Left Menu
Lockdown: Will oppose liquor sale in Aurangabad, says AIMIM MP

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:02 IST
Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM Maharashtra unit chief Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday said the decision to open liquor shops amid easing of restrictions in the coronavirus-induced lockdown was not correct and warned that vends that open here will be "forcefully shut down" by his party. Jaleel claimed liquor consumption led to domestic violence in lower income households and women bore the brunt of assaults by their inebriated husbands.

"The All India Majalis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel has opposed the decision of government to open liquor shops here. He has warned if the decision is implemented in Aurangabad, they will forcefully shut the shops down and will make women come out on streets," the party said in a statement. "The problem is more in lower class women where their husbands beat them after coming home drunk. There is no need to hurry and sell liquor in this difficult time. Why such privilege is being given to liquor shops here," the statement quoted Jaleel as saying.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Meena Makwana said Aurangabad is in the red zone due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and therefore liquor shops will not open in the city. Earlier in the day, authorities in five districts, comprising Aurangabad, Solapur, Jalna, Buldhana and Amravati, decided not permit liquor sale during the lockdown.

