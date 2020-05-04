Migrant workers pelt stones at police in Surat

Migrant labourers pelted stones at police in Gujarat's Surat district on Monday, following which the security personnel lobbed teargas shells and baton-charged the agitated workers, an official said. The incident took place near Vareli village on the outskirts of Surat while the migrant workers were demanding that arrangements be made to send them back to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, he said.

The labourers also damaged some vehicles parked on Surat-Kadodara road, the official said. They clashed with police and threw stones at them, following which the security personnel retaliated and lobbed teargas shells and lathi-charged the agitated workers, the official said.

The situation was later brought under control and security was stepped up in the area, he added..