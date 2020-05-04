Raj govt to pay migrant workers' train fare: Gehlot

Raj govt to pay migrant workers' train fare: GehlotPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:27 IST
The Rajasthan government on Monday said it will pay the train fare for migrant workers heading home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government took the decision following directions from Congress president Sonia Gandhi
"On the directions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, we have decided that the state government will pay the railways for sending migrant labourers to other states from Rajasthan by special trains," Gehlot tweeted.
