Hearing of complaints, appeals in JSIC postponed till further orders

Hearing of all complaints and appeals filed in the Jharkhand State Information Commission (JSIC) has been postponed till further orders in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:39 IST
Hearing of all complaints and appeals filed in the Jharkhand State Information Commission (JSIC) has been postponed till further orders in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country, officials said on Monday. According to an official statement, all hearings before the commission have been postponed till further orders.

"It is informed by the Jharkhand State Information Commission that the hearing on all complaints and appeals before the commission were suspended from March 18 to May 4 in line with the guidelines issued for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus," the statement said. This comes as the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, was further extended by two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

