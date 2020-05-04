Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:58 p.m.

Shops reopen as lockdown norms relaxed in Covid-19 free Sikkim. 5:36 p.m.

We have to defeat coronavirus; I appeal to people to wear masks, maintain social-distancing, sanitise hands: Delhi CM. 5:24 p.m. Business activities, movement of people resume in Odisha's green, orange zones.

5:07 p.m. 97 new COVID-19 cases detected in Uttar Pradesh; total rises to 2,742.

4:51 p.m. Shops, markets open outside COVID-19 red zone in Gujarat.

4:49 p.m. UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam scheduled on May 31.

4:45 p.m. Lockdown pulls down power consumption by 22.75 per cent to 85.05 billion units in April.

4:26 p.m. Hundreds of migrant workers seeking to return home clashed with police and pelted stones at them near a village in Gujarat's Surat district.

4:11 p.m. It’s humanity against the virus, British PM tells COVID-19 global summit.

2:48 p.m. Himachal Pradesh: Huge rush at shops on first day of COVID-19 lockdown phase 3.

2:23 p.m. Jharkhand government not to implement lockdown relaxations for now.

2:06 p.m. 67 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, number rises to 1,650 in state.

2:01 p.m. Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi.

1:56 p.m. Singapore confirms 573 new COVID-19 cases.

1:31 p.m. Two floors of BSF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member contracts COVID-19.

1:02 p.m. Pakistan's number of coronavirus cases surges past 20,000.

12:48 p.m. Kerala opens border at six places to enable Keralites return from other states.

12:18 p.m. JK govt declares entire Kashmir valley, 2 district of Jammu in red zone.

11:45 a.m. Nearly 4,800 Indians are COVID-19 positive but with mild conditions in Singapore: Envoy 11:12 a.m.

India's manufacturing sector activity hits record low in April amid lockdown: Survey. 10:38 a.m.

Rajasthan records four more coronavirus deaths, while 123 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said. 10:02 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,373 in India, number of cases climbs to 42,533. 10:00 a.m.

Maharashtra CM asks Centre not to charge train fare from migrant workers during enforced lockdown due to coronavirus. 9:08 a.m.

Top Chinese health official warns of COVID-19 rebound..