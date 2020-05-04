Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:03 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:58 p.m.

Shops reopen as lockdown norms relaxed in Covid-19 free Sikkim. 5:36 p.m.

We have to defeat coronavirus; I appeal to people to wear masks, maintain social-distancing, sanitise hands: Delhi CM. 5:24 p.m. Business activities, movement of people resume in Odisha's green, orange zones.

5:07 p.m. 97 new COVID-19 cases detected in Uttar Pradesh; total rises to 2,742.

4:51 p.m. Shops, markets open outside COVID-19 red zone in Gujarat.

4:49 p.m. UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam scheduled on May 31.

4:45 p.m. Lockdown pulls down power consumption by 22.75 per cent to 85.05 billion units in April.

4:26 p.m. Hundreds of migrant workers seeking to return home clashed with police and pelted stones at them near a village in Gujarat's Surat district.

4:11 p.m. It’s humanity against the virus, British PM tells COVID-19 global summit.

2:48 p.m. Himachal Pradesh: Huge rush at shops on first day of COVID-19 lockdown phase 3.

2:23 p.m. Jharkhand government not to implement lockdown relaxations for now.

2:06 p.m. 67 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, number rises to 1,650 in state.

2:01 p.m. Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi.

1:56 p.m. Singapore confirms 573 new COVID-19 cases.

1:31 p.m. Two floors of BSF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member contracts COVID-19.

1:02 p.m. Pakistan's number of coronavirus cases surges past 20,000.

12:48 p.m. Kerala opens border at six places to enable Keralites return from other states.

12:18 p.m. JK govt declares entire Kashmir valley, 2 district of Jammu in red zone.

11:45 a.m. Nearly 4,800 Indians are COVID-19 positive but with mild conditions in Singapore: Envoy 11:12 a.m.

India's manufacturing sector activity hits record low in April amid lockdown: Survey. 10:38 a.m.

Rajasthan records four more coronavirus deaths, while 123 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said. 10:02 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,373 in India, number of cases climbs to 42,533. 10:00 a.m.

Maharashtra CM asks Centre not to charge train fare from migrant workers during enforced lockdown due to coronavirus. 9:08 a.m.

Top Chinese health official warns of COVID-19 rebound..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Modish Care launches Modish Protective Healthcare Kit to fight coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi India, May 4 ANINewsVoir Contributing in fight against the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, Modish Care, a newly launched healthcare vertical of Modish Tradex Private Limited Modish Ombre has unveiled premium quality Modish Protective...

Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced Monday after being postponed by the coronavirus outbreak. The initial Pulitzer ceremony, which was scheduled for April 20, was pushed to give Pulitzer Board members who were b...

Norwegian Air gets $1 billion rescue after financial cliffhanger

Norwegian Air shareholders backed its financial survival plan on Monday, with more than 95 of votes cast supporting the conversion of nearly 1 billion of debt into equity and raising more cash from its owners. The approval follows weeks of ...

Leaders aim to drum up billions for virus vaccine research

An alliance of world leaders is holding a virtual summit Monday hoping to drum up billions of dollars to fund research into a vaccine for the new coronavirus as well as develop better treatments and more efficient testing. Governments have ...
