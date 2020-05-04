Left Menu
Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for stranded labourers returning to UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:11 IST
Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for stranded labourers returning to UP
CM Yogi Adityanath Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued directives to attach IAS and senior PCS officials with district magistrates to assist the administration in the working of quarantine centers, shelter homes, and community kitchens for the stranded laborers coming to the state. The chief minister issued the orders on Monday while chairing a meeting of senior state government officials at the Lok Bhavan here, an official statement said. He said the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officials will be attached to the district magistrates of 75 districts in the state. Adityanath also said industrial activities should be started in the state while adhering to the safety parameters mentioned in the advisory issued by the Centre. "The community kitchens have been geo-tagged. The quarantine centers will also be geo-tagged," he said, adding those staying in COVID-19 hotspot areas should not go to their offices. People must wear masks or face covers if they have to venture out of their houses, he said.

"Social distancing must be adhered to during vaccination of children. The para-medical staff involved in this work should use masks, gloves, and sanitizers. Ventilators in hospitals must be in functional mode," he said. The chief minister also ordered that communication be done with village pradhan and corporators and that the monitoring committees inform the government if any outsider sneaks into the rural areas.

He added that steps should also be taken to identify additional sources of revenue for the state.

