People rush to markets as Hry govt eases restrictions in lockdown phase 3

With the Haryana government easing some restrictions in the third phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, people rushed to the markets on Monday posing a challenge for the authorities to maintain social distancing. Barring in containment zones, many shops have been allowed to open in green and orange zones during the day in pursuance of the Union Home Ministry guidelines. However, the state government is yet to decide on allowing the opening of liquor vends in the state.

Those with high load of COVID-19 cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease are marked as hotspots or red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zone or non-hotspots. Districts with no COVID-19 cases are categorised as green zones. According to officials, the government has directed deputy commissioners to take a decision on whether to allow opening shops according to odd-even formula or on alternate days to avoid large gathering of people. In Hisar, shops in main markets such as Rajguru Market, Nagori Gate, Moti Bazar, Talaki Gate, Bazar Vakila were open. Many people wore masks while others covered their face with a cloth.

Bhiwani’s Circular Road witnessed a long queue outside a bank. An elderly man in the queue complained that social distancing was not being maintained. "Maintaining social distancing is not something which has to be enforced by authorities. We should now make it a habit and part of our routine, at least till the time there is a definite cure to coronavirus," he said.

In Kaithal, it was decided that odd-even formula would be followed to avoid crowding in market places On Monday, shops with odd numbers were open. At some places, saloons, shops selling stationery items and clothes were also open. Police were deployed in large numbers to ensure crowding does not occur. On relaxations for different zones and reports of rush in markets at some places, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, "People should maintain social distancing and wear masks. They should not wait for policeman to enforce social distancing." Vij, who is also the state Home Minister, said inter-state borders will continue to remain sealed.

“In every district, Deputy Commissioners are holding meetings with traders associations on how shops in markets can remain open while following lockdown," he said. Industrial activity is also being allowed in all three zones with conditions. However, hotels, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, shopping malls, bars, auditoriums, banquet halls, schools, colleges, universities, all educational institutions and coaching institutes continue to remain closed.

In Chandigarh, the city administration announced opening of shops in internal sector markets in non-containment zones from 10 am till 6 pm following odd-even formula. The administration lifted the curfew from May 3 midnight but the lockdown remains in force till May 17. Many city residents queued up outside stationery shops to buy books for their children. A tyre-shop owner welcomed the Chandigarh administration's decision to allow the opening of shops.

The administration has identified six containment zone pockets – Kachi colony, Dhanas, part of sector 30-B, part of Bapu Dham colony, part of sector 38, part of sector 52 and part of Shastri Nagar, Manimajra. It asked people above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years, to stay at home. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, according to an order of the city administration.

Government offices have been allowed to open in Chandigarh and staff need to follow social distancing strictly. There would be no public dealing till May 11. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) welcomed the Chandigarh administration's decision to lift the curfew in the Union Territory, saying it was much needed and would go a long way in restoring normalcy.

"Due balance has been maintained in restarting economic activity and ensuring health. Citizens should also extend their cooperation by following health protocols religiously," SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said in a statement here. Appreciating Union Territory Administrator V P Singh Badnore for the "bold and forward-looking" decision, he said it was also in consonance with the wishes of the people..