Left Menu
Development News Edition

Give martyr status to BMC staff dying on outbreak duty: Union

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:44 IST
Give martyr status to BMC staff dying on outbreak duty: Union

A labour union in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday demanded that civic staff dying while performing duties related to the coronavirus outbreak must be given "martyr status" and all resultant benefits. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Municipal Union said civic staff were risking their lives while ensuring the outbreak is contained, adding that three employees, including an assessment inspector serving in hotspot Dharavi, had died due to the infection.

The letter, signed by Municipal Union secretary Ramakant Bane, demanded that kin of such persons be given benefits like a free flat, job to an heir on compassionate grounds as per educational background, Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia payment, free education to children, and salary disbursement till date of retirement. On Sunday, BEST Workers' Union had demanded financial aid of Rs 1 crore and other benefits for a supervisor at the undertaking's Backbay Depot who succumbed to coronavirus infection.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is providing bus services in the metropolis and surrounding areas during the lockdown in place since March 25. PTI KK BNM BNM

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GE Aviation to cut workforce by up to 13,000 jobs, or 25%

General Electric Co said on Monday it was planning to cut the global workforce of its aviation unit this year by as much as 25, or up to 13,000 jobs, including both voluntary and involuntary layoffs, citing prolonged aircraft reduction sche...

Darjeeling planters seek ban on retail sale of Nepal tea

Apprehending influx of Nepal tea in abundance into the domestic market, Darjeeling tea planters, who are currently bearing the brunt of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, on Monday urged the West Bengal government to impose a ban on the im...

Coronavirus: 38.7% more people died through Mar 31 in Italy than five-year average

Italys national statistics agency has released the first comprehensive data on the effect of the new coronavirus on Italys mortality rates. The data found 38.7 more people died through March 31 than the average over the past five years. IST...

Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

Rebutting the Congress criticism, the BJP said on Monday that some opposition-ruled states had made migrants pay their train fare to travel to their native places even though the railways had subsidised 85 per cent of the ticket cost, leavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020