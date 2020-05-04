Give martyr status to BMC staff dying on outbreak duty: Union

A labour union in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday demanded that civic staff dying while performing duties related to the coronavirus outbreak must be given "martyr status" and all resultant benefits. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Municipal Union said civic staff were risking their lives while ensuring the outbreak is contained, adding that three employees, including an assessment inspector serving in hotspot Dharavi, had died due to the infection.

The letter, signed by Municipal Union secretary Ramakant Bane, demanded that kin of such persons be given benefits like a free flat, job to an heir on compassionate grounds as per educational background, Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia payment, free education to children, and salary disbursement till date of retirement. On Sunday, BEST Workers' Union had demanded financial aid of Rs 1 crore and other benefits for a supervisor at the undertaking's Backbay Depot who succumbed to coronavirus infection.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is providing bus services in the metropolis and surrounding areas during the lockdown in place since March 25. PTI KK BNM BNM